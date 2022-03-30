Tennis starts season

Photo by Shari Harris
Gracie Berriault, foreground, and Kara Williams were two members of the LHS Tennis Team braving the cool and windy conditions Friday afternoon to compete against Salem at Deerlick Park. Tennis Coach Delanie Rinne said, “Our first match ended up very positive. While we didn’t win, we walked away proud of our successes. Each Licking player had several great shots and won several points. The team worked well together, they are positive, and very supportive of each other. I’m excited with the improvement we’ve already been seeing. As a team, we’re looking forward to our upcoming practices and matches.”
Photos by Shari Harris