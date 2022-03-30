Town Hall Meeting on City sales tax question

There will be a final town hall meeting on Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m., at Licking City Hall, prior to the April 5 election. The purpose of the meeting will be to answer citizens’ questions about the upcoming ballot question regarding an increase in the city sales tax. The tax would support the Licking Police Department.

The tax would not affect property taxes, and would only be on sales made inside the city limits. The money generated would be added to the existing budget for the police department.

The County Law Enforcement Sales Tax question is a separate item on the ballot, and funds raised through this sales tax will only go toward the County Sheriff’s Department, not the local city police department.

If you have an opinion on the issue, one way or the other, or if you would like more information, you are invited to attend the meeting and participate in this community discussion.