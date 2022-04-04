Obituary – Marjorie “Margie” Bradshaw

Marjorie “Margie” Darlene Pierce Bradshaw, 80, of Licking, Mo., departed this life Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Licking.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend Erin McConnell officiating. Burial to follow in the Boone Creek Cemetery in Licking. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Margie is survived by three children, Danny Bradshaw and wife Sherry of Licking, Malinda Brawley of Winona, and Billy Bradshaw and wife Angela of Park Hill, Okla.; one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Bradshaw and Rob of Bruner; one sister, Wanda Pierce of Kansas; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death, loving husband, Elmer Bradshaw; three children, Cora Leann Land, Travis Bradshaw and Heather Hadovanic; parents, Howard and Melinda Pierce; her in-laws, Dan and Cora (Denning) Bradshaw; one brother, William Pierce; six sisters, Virginia Chilton, Sarah Reeves, Erma Ramsey, Opal Routh, Betty Rickus and Janice Hendricks.

