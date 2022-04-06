Licking Baseball adds two Ws

Photos by Shari Harris



By Coach Harv Antle

LICKING, Mo. — The Licking Wildcats made short work of the St. James Tigers for a 17-2 victory in four innings on Monday, March 28, at Deer Lick Park.

Rusty Buckner led the Wildcat offense with a monster day. The sophomore was 4-for-4 with three doubles, a homer, and 5 RBIs.

Licking scored four runs in the first and second innings. After a single run in the third, the Wildcats put the game away with eight more runs in the bottom of the fourth to end the game on the run rule.

Licking racked up 14 hits in the contest. In addition to Buckner’s production, Malachi Antle had two hits and two RBIs, Keyton Cook had a pair of hits as did Elijah Ullom.

Keyton Rinne and Silas Antle drove in two runs for Licking. The win kept the Wildcats unbeaten and moved their record to 4-0.

Cole Wallace went four innings for the Wildcat win. He surrendered two runs on four hits and struck out five.

In the JV game, Licking dropped a 6-3 decision to St. James. Logan Gorman started on the mound for Licking and worked two scoreless innings in which he did not allow a hit and fanned three.

Derek Mendenhall and Jordan Ritz followed Gorman to the hill and Ritz took the loss. Garrett Gorman singled, stole two bases and scored a run to pace the Licking offense while Kale Cook and Mendenhall contributed a RBI each.

LICKING, Mo. — The Licking Wildcats used the long ball to short game the Salem Tigers 13-3 on Tuesday night, March 29, at Deer Lick Park.

The Wildcats pounded out 13 hits in the contest that ended in the fifth via the run rule. Licking hit four home runs and improved to 5-0 on the spring.

Rusty Buckner continued his hot streak with two homers and 7 RBIs for Licking. Keyton Cook and Silas Antle also went deep for the winners.

Spencer Rogers and Cole Wallace added two-hit nights for Licking. Kannon Buckner picked up the win on the mound with three innings of one-hit ball that included three strikeouts.

The Wildcats made it a sweep with a 3-1 in the JV game. Kale Cook started and received no decision with two innings of work, while Brently Morris picked up the win in relief with a pair of scoreless innings and Garrett Gorman recorded the save.

Cook singled and drove in two runs while Kannon Buckner, Gorman, and Cole McCloy also scored for the winners. The victory leveled the JV Cats record at 1-1 on the spring.