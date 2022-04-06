LUMC Women’s sale resumes

Photo by Christy Porter
After a hiatus due to COVID the Licking United Methodist Women were happy to again resume their annual indoor yard and bake sale. Beginning early Saturday morning, shoppers arrived eager for great bargains and delicious baked goods. Pictured above are from left, Kim Bailey, Margaret Heithold and Lois Floyd, tending the baked goods table. They also were kept busy marking items for the yard sale and assisting shoppers. Carolyn Lyons, Lori Roach and Biba Boardman (not pictured) greeted shoppers, assisted with purchases and even helped with carryout.