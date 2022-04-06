The 2021-2022 MSHSAA District 3 Solo and Ensemble Festival ratings were excellent for the Licking students who participated on March 30.

Gold/Exemplary ratings were received by Autumn Grover, vocal solo; Cadrian Hutsell, vocal solo; Dawson Havens, Snare Drum Solo; Oscar Phillips, Snare Drum Solo; LHS Double Quartet (Nicky Hood, Keyton Rinne, Autumn Grover, Emalee Breeden, Ethan Domenech, Paige Kilby, Cadrian Hutsell and Aubrey Gorman); and LHS Girls 6 (Paige Kilby, Jensen Vestal, Autumn Grover, Cadrian Hutsell, Aubrey Gorman and Rachel Wallace).

The LHS Woodwind Quartet of Landon Hock, Finley Sullins, Ally Haneline and John Tyree also finished well, with a Silver/Outstanding rating.

Those receiving Gold ratings will move on to the State Festival at University of Missouri, April 29.