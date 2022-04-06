Three consecutive wins for LHS Softball

Photo by Shari Harris
The Licking Lady ‘Cats Softball team followed up an opening game loss on the road to Willow Springs, 2-14, on Friday, March 25, with three consecutive wins. Back-to-back home games on Monday and Tuesday, March 28-29, saw wins over Winona, 25-15, and Stoutland, 19-13. The Lady ‘Cats returned to the road on Friday, April 1, to Howell County to face Koshkonong, and they returned victorious with a lopsided 41-1 win. Zoey Dawson connected for an in-the-park home run in Monday’s win over Winona.
Photos by Shari Harris