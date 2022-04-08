Obituary – Marjorie “Margie” Bradshaw

Marjorie Darlene (Pierce) Bradshaw was born August 30, 1941, to Howard Otto and Melinda Maude (Ledbetter) Pierce in Shannon County, Mo., and departed this life April 3, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., at the age of eighty years.

Margie was united in marriage to Elmer Raymond Bradshaw on August 30, 1960. To this union six children were born: Howard “Danny,” Malinda, Cora Leann, Billy, Travis and Heather.

Margie worked at a uniform factory in Eminence, Brown Shoe Factory in Houston, and Rawlings in Licking. She went to Metro Business College in Rolla and obtained her degree there. Later she was a substitute teacher at Success School where she loved working with the little kids.

Margie loved to play Bingo and had a saved seat at every Bingo Hall around. Her family has been known to lovingly say that she loved Bingo more than she loved them, although they knew better. The Bingo Halls will not be the same without her. She loved to get together with her family for cookouts and holidays.

Margie is survived by three children: Danny Bradshaw and wife Sherry of Licking, Malinda Brawley of Winona, and Billy Bradshaw and wife Angela of Park Hill, Okla.; one daughter-in-law: Jennifer Bradshaw and Rob of Bruner; one sister: Wanda Pierce of Kansas; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death, loving husband Elmer Bradshaw; three children: Cora Leann Land, Travis Bradshaw and Heather Hadovanic; parents: Howard and Melinda Pierce; her in-laws: Dan and Cora (Denning) Bradshaw; one brother: William Pierce; six sisters: Virginia Chilton, Sarah Reeves, Erma Ramsey, Opal Routh, Betty Rickus and Janice Hendricks.

Margie was a wonderful woman and loved by many. She will be forever missed.

Funeral Services for Marjorie “Margie” Darlene (Pierce) Bradshaw were held Thursday April 7, 2022, at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Licking, Mo., with Rev. Erin McConnell officiating. Song selections played were “Long Black Train,” “Scars In Heaven,” and “Sissy’s Song.” Special Music was provided by Betty Miller singing “Serenaded by Angels.” Serving as Pallbearers were Danny Bradshaw, James Bradshaw, Brian Bradshaw, Rodney Martin, Elmer Tedder, Aaron Bradshaw, Hayden Bradshaw, Raymond Bradshaw, Parker Bradshaw, Matt Radford and Willie Jackson. Burial was in the Boone Creek Cemetery, Licking, Mo. Services were in care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.