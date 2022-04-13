Photo by Shari Harris
The 40-Days Food Drive at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Licking raised $862 for the United Community Help Center. Knights of Columbus members Matt Seiler and Mike Miller presented a check to the United Community Help Center Monday, which will allow the center to purchase about 3,000 pounds of food. UCHC holds their monthly food dispersal on the Friday after the third Thursday of the month. They also provide food in emergency situations throughout the month. From left are Seiler, UCHC volunteer Terry Snelling, UCHC Director Donnetta James, and Miller.