Creating from God’s gifts

William “Bill” Price has always been creating artwork; born and raised in the woodlands of Old Success and Boiling Springs, Mo., he still collects rocks, wood pieces and other items of interest that spark appreciation and artistic inspiration.

He credits his childhood friend, Bobby Huff, as an inspiration. As youngsters they would roam the woods and walk along the river at Roubidoux, sometimes spending the night, finding treasures that would become the subjects of artwork and drawings.

“Bobby could draw anything,” shared Price.

Very likely Price could as well, if his paintings and drawings are any indication.

His collection of artwork includes multi-dimensional pieces, pencil drawings and oil paintings. Much of his work incorporates intricate and detailed renditions of nature and western themes. Price uses his artwork to inspire others as well as to share his talent. Using shadow and light with color, each viewer can enjoy their own perception and experience their own emotion in the observation.

As he seeks to inspire, family members and others have inspired him; his personal collection includes a feather drawing done by his granddaughter, Ryan Bowersox. Price was inspired to also do a feather piece, adding some ribbon dimension, sharing with her a great compliment to her work. His son Brian’s pottery pencil drawing also inspired Bill to do a similar still life. Unfortunately health reasons have handicapped his intricate painting ability.

Price’s three-dimensional artwork made from collected treasures include the boot, a tomahawk and an eagle. Each piece of artwork is a story for Price. He shared that the eagle, created of bark, feathers and discarded items, is trying to restore a fallen American flag to its rightful place. He’s currently working on a baseball birdhouse and an armadillo, and is adding light to the cross atop a church birdhouse.

“Growing up with Dad, there was never a dull moment,” shared Diana Shelton, Price’s daughter. Her father’s creativity was expressed in the home and especially at holidays.

Prior to retirement Price was in civilian service at Ft. Leonard Wood and was a Free Will Baptist minister, whose ministry began in Old Success. His creativity has not been exclusive to artwork but also includes writing, both poetry and songs. The words and music to his songs were created by Rev. William H. Price, with the musical arrangements by Modene Pierson, and have been copyrighted.

“What a wonderful life I’ve had; I’m so thankful for how I’ve been blessed. I always remember that there are so many good and great people, all made by the same touch,” said a joyful Price.