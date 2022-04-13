Licking native serves the U.S. Navy

By Lt. Cmdr. Amy Hession, Navy Office of Community Outreach

SIGONELLA, Italy – Hospitalman Lucas Green, a native of Licking, Mo., serves the U.S. Navy at the U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command operating out of Sigonella, Italy.

Green joined the Navy one and a half years ago.

“I’ve always wanted to serve, ever since I was little,” said Green. “ I always wanted to be in the medical field.”

Growing up in Licking, Green attended Licking High School and graduated in 2021. Today, Green uses the same skills and values learned in Licking to succeed in the military.

“My grandfather always taught me when I start something to finish it, and always give it 100 percent,” said Green.

These lessons have helped Green while serving in the Navy.

Naval Air Station Sigonella is located in eastern Sicily. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean and covers 10,000 square miles.

According to Navy officials, the primary mission of Naval Air Station Sigonella is to provide consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. Naval Air Station Sigonella supports a rotation of various squadrons and multi-service, multi-national transient aircraft.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Green and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m most proud of helping out during Operation Allied Refuge where we were helping Afghan evacuees,” said Green.

As Green and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“The Navy is the bond I have with the other people at my command,” added Green. “No matter how rough things can get, we always can rely on each other.”