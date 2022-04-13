Municipal Election ends in tie

The General Municipal Election held on April 5, 2022, ended in a tie between Ward II Alderman candidates Mike Aiken (incumbent) and Linda Breedlove.

In consideration of all, a special election will be held, tentatively on Tuesday, May 3, to decide the seat on the Board of Aldermen.

Any questions about voting in the special election may be directed to the County Clerk’s office at the Texas County Courthouse, 417-967-2112.

A notice regarding the special election will be posted at City Hall, on their Facebook page and in The Licking News prior to the special election.

School board elections brought two new members to the board, in Ashli Todaro and Heidi Moloney.

Both the City of Licking and Texas County Law Enforcement Sales Tax questions passed.

The unofficial Texas County Election results follow:

April 2022 General Municipal Election

Unofficial Results

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

11 of 11 precincts reporting 100.00%

Texas County: Registered Voters 16,178

Total Ballots 2,819: 17.42%

Licking Alderman, Ward I

Vote for 1

Total Votes 59

Joe DIllard 57 96.61%

Write In 2 3.39%

Licking Alderman, Ward II

Vote for 1

Total Votes 120

Mike Aiken 60 50.00%

Linda Breedlove 60 50.00%

Write In 0 0.00%

Licking R-8 School Board Member

Vote for 2

Total Votes 1,240

Ashli Todaro 255 20.56%

Heidi Moloney 240 19.35%

Jake Floyd 218 17.58%

Roy Kinder 200 16.13%

John Huff 187 15.08%

Joseph Satterfield 136 10.97%

Write In 4 0.32%

Licking Question

Total Votes 191

Yes 98 51.31%

No 93 48.69%

Texas County Question

Total Votes 2,773

Yes 1,608 57.99%

No 1,165 42.01%

Texas County Hospital Trustee

Vote for 1

Total Votes 2,503

Jim Perry 1,258 50.26%

Beverly S Clark 661 26.41%

George Sholtz 570 22.77%

Write In 14 0.56%

Cabool R-4 School Board Member

Vote for 2

Total Votes 769

Shaun Watson 304 39.53%

Jacob Reese 242 31.47%

Nadine Wallace 104 13.52%

Dennis Brown 68 8.84%

Tony Hughes 40 5.20%

Write In 11 1.43%

Houston R-1 School Board Member

Vote for 2

Total Votes 1,478

Jennifer Scheets 626 42.35%

Jeff Gettys 537 36.33%

Andrew (Andy) Wells 307 20.77%

Write In 8 0.54%

Mountain Grove R-3 Board Member

3 Year Term

Vote for 2

Total Votes 111

James (Jay) C. Loveland 60 54.05%

Howard Hawkins 51 45.95%

Write In 0 0.00%

Mountain Grove R-3 Board Members

1 Year Term

Vote for 1

Total Votes 67

Ryan L. Morris 45 67.16%

Cheyanne R. Smith 22 32.84%

Write In 0 0.00%

Plato R-5 Board Members – 3 Year Term

Vote for 2

Total Votes 446

Jody Fry 156 34.98%

Don Rose 116 26.01%

Robert Murray 106 23.77%

Eric Crews 64 14.35%

Write In 4 0.90%

Plato R-5 Board Members – 2 Year Term

Vote for 1

Total Votes 216

Stacy Fletcher 204 94.44%

Write In 12 5.56%

Summersville R-2 School Board Members

Vote for 2

Total Votes 312

Ryan Hunt 105 33.65%

Jason Greear 83 26.60%

Jason Rutledge 55 17.63%

Emily J Doosing 43 13.78%

Max Racicot 26 8.33%

Write In 0 0.00%

Willow Springs R-IV School Board Members

Vote for 2

Total Votes 103

Jeff Lovan 33 32.04%

Jeffery Cunningham 23 22.33%

Tony Friga 19 18.45%

Dean P. Aye 17 16.50%

Andy Roberts 11 10.68%

Write In 0 0.00%

Mountain Grove Alderman, Ward I

Vote for 1

Total Votes 19

Carolyn Mitchell 16 84.21%

Write In 3 15.79%

Mountain Grove Question 1

Total Votes 22

Yes 17 77.27%

No 5 22.73%

Mountain Grove Question 2

Total Votes 20

Yes 6 30.00%

No 14 70.00%

Houston Alderman, Ward I – 2 Year Term

Vote for 1

Total Votes 101

Kevin Stilley 74 73.27%

Dale Depler Jr. 27 26.73%

Write In 0 0.00%

Houston Alderman, Ward I – 1 Year Term

Vote for 1

Total Votes 74

Sam Kelly 73 98.65%

Write In 1 1.35%

Houston Alderman, Ward II

Vote for 1

Total Votes 72

Sheila Campbell Walker 72 100.00%

Write In 0 0.00%

Houston Alderman, Ward III

Vote for 1

Total Votes 188

Don Romines 125 66.49%

Joe C. Honeycutt 62 32.98%

Write In 1 0.53%

Cabool Mayor

Vote for 1

Total Votes 240

Danny Cannon 143 59.58%

Brenda J. Jarrett 88 36.67%

Lane M. Daniel 5 2.08%

Shyanne Daniel 3 1.25%

Write In 1 0.42%

Cabool Alderman, Ward I

Vote for 1

Total Votes 29

No Candidates

Write In 29 100.00%

Cabool Alderman, Ward II

Vote for 1

Total Votes 98

John Williams 94 95.92%

Write In 4 4.08%

Village of Plato Trustee

Vote for 2

Total Votes 15

Justin Copley 12 80.00%

Write In 3 20.00%