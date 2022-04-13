 Skip to content

Municipal Election ends in tie

Photo by Christy Porter
Election Judges participating at the voting booths are from left: Rita Mitchell, Trish Knight, Diane Beers, Brenda Bartleson and Berna Dean Schultz as they assist voter Marcie Ammons (right). Not pictured are Linda Roberts, Deputy County Clerk and Election Judge Danny Howell.

The General Municipal Election held on April 5, 2022, ended in a tie between Ward II Alderman candidates Mike Aiken (incumbent) and Linda Breedlove.

In consideration of all, a special election will be held, tentatively on Tuesday, May 3, to decide the seat on the Board of Aldermen.

Any questions about voting in the special election may be directed to the County Clerk’s office at the Texas County Courthouse, 417-967-2112.

A notice regarding the special election will be posted at City Hall, on their Facebook page and in The Licking News prior to the special election.

School board elections brought two new members to the board, in Ashli Todaro and Heidi Moloney.

Both the City of Licking and Texas County Law Enforcement Sales Tax questions passed.

The unofficial Texas County Election results follow:

 

April 2022 General Municipal Election

Unofficial Results

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

11 of 11 precincts reporting 100.00%

Texas County: Registered Voters 16,178

Total Ballots 2,819: 17.42%

 

Licking Alderman, Ward I

Vote for 1

Total Votes                       59

Joe DIllard                       57              96.61%

Write In                              2              3.39%

 

Licking Alderman, Ward II

Vote for 1

Total Votes                     120

Mike Aiken                        60              50.00%

Linda Breedlove               60              50.00%

Write In                               0                 0.00%

 

Licking R-8 School Board Member

Vote for 2

Total Votes                  1,240

Ashli Todaro                   255              20.56%

Heidi Moloney               240              19.35%

Jake Floyd                      218              17.58%

Roy Kinder                     200              16.13%

John Huff                       187              15.08%

Joseph Satterfield          136              10.97%

Write In                               4                0.32%

 

Licking Question

Total Votes                     191

Yes                                   98              51.31%

No                                    93              48.69%

 

Texas County Question

Total Votes                  2,773

Yes                                1,608               57.99%

No                                  1,165               42.01%

 

Texas County Hospital Trustee

Vote for 1

Total Votes                  2,503

Jim Perry                     1,258               50.26%

Beverly S Clark              661               26.41%

George Sholtz                570               22.77%

Write In                             14               0.56%

 

Cabool R-4 School Board Member

Vote for 2

Total Votes                     769

Shaun Watson               304              39.53%

Jacob Reese                    242              31.47%

Nadine Wallace              104              13.52%

Dennis Brown                  68              8.84%

Tony Hughes                    40              5.20%

Write In                              11              1.43%

 

Houston R-1 School Board Member

Vote for 2

Total Votes                  1,478

Jennifer Scheets            626              42.35%

Jeff Gettys                       537              36.33%

Andrew (Andy) Wells   307              20.77%

Write In                               8              0.54%

 

Mountain Grove R-3 Board Member

3 Year Term

Vote for 2

Total Votes                       111

James (Jay) C. Loveland 60              54.05%

Howard Hawkins              51             45.95%

Write In                                0             0.00%

 

Mountain Grove R-3 Board Members

1 Year Term

Vote for 1

Total Votes                       67

Ryan L. Morris                45              67.16%

Cheyanne R. Smith         22              32.84%

Write In                               0              0.00%

 

Plato R-5 Board Members – 3 Year Term

Vote for 2

Total Votes                     446

Jody Fry                          156              34.98%

Don Rose                        116              26.01%

Robert Murray              106              23.77%

Eric Crews                        64              14.35%

Write In                              4               0.90%

 

Plato R-5 Board Members – 2 Year Term

Vote for 1

Total Votes                     216

Stacy Fletcher                204              94.44%

Write In                             12                 5.56%

 

Summersville R-2 School Board Members

Vote for 2

Total Votes                     312

Ryan Hunt                      105              33.65%

Jason Greear                   83              26.60%

Jason Rutledge                55              17.63%

Emily J Doosing              43              13.78%

Max Racicot                     26                8.33%

Write In                               0               0.00%

 

Willow Springs R-IV School Board Members

Vote for 2

Total Votes                     103

Jeff Lovan                        33              32.04%

Jeffery Cunningham      23              22.33%

Tony Friga                        19              18.45%

Dean P. Aye                     17              16.50%

Andy Roberts                   11              10.68%

Write In                              0              0.00%

 

Mountain Grove Alderman, Ward I

Vote for 1

Total Votes                       19

Carolyn Mitchell             16              84.21%

Write In                              3              15.79%

 

Mountain Grove Question 1

Total Votes                       22

Yes                                      17              77.27%

No                                        5              22.73%

 

Mountain Grove Question 2

Total Votes                       20

Yes                                       6              30.00%

No                                      14              70.00%

 

Houston Alderman, Ward I – 2 Year Term

Vote for 1

Total Votes                     101

Kevin Stilley                     74             73.27%

Dale Depler Jr.                27              26.73%

Write In                               0              0.00%

 

Houston Alderman, Ward I – 1 Year Term

Vote for 1

Total Votes                       74

Sam Kelly                         73              98.65%

Write In                               1              1.35%

 

Houston Alderman, Ward II

Vote for 1

Total Votes                       72

Sheila Campbell Walker  72              100.00%

Write In                                0                 0.00%

 

Houston Alderman, Ward III

Vote for 1

Total Votes                     188

Don Romines                  125              66.49%

Joe C. Honeycutt              62              32.98%

Write In                                1                  0.53%

 

Cabool Mayor

Vote for 1

Total Votes                     240

Danny Cannon               143              59.58%

Brenda J. Jarrett              88              36.67%

Lane M. Daniel                   5                2.08%

Shyanne Daniel                  3                 1.25%

Write In                               1                 0.42%

 

Cabool Alderman, Ward I

Vote for 1

Total Votes                       29

No Candidates

Write In                             29           100.00%

 

Cabool Alderman, Ward II

Vote for 1

Total Votes                       98

John Williams                  94              95.92%

Write In                               4                4.08%

 

Village of Plato Trustee

Vote for 2

Total Votes                       15

Justin Copley                    12              80.00%

Write In                               3              20.00%

