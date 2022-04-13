Ullom and Huff earn welding scholarships

Photo submitted
The first annual Welding Competition, hosted by Missouri State University-West Plains at the Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT) Training Facility, was held Friday, April 8. Taking second place in the Welding Competition’s Intermediate category was Elijah Ullom, of Licking. Ullom received a $750 welding scholarship from Dr. Michael Orf, Dean of Academic Affairs at MSU-WP.
Photo submitted
Earning second place in the Introductory category was Casey Huff, of Licking. Dr. Orf also presented Huff with a $750 welding scholarship.
Photo submitted
Welding students from Licking High School participating in the competition included, from left, Nathan Burton, Casey Huff, Elijah Ullom and Robert McGuire.