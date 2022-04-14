Sexual assault investigation

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On April 12, 2022, a Texas County deputy began an investigation involving an alleged sexual assault on a child victim. During the investigation the two child victims provided information alleging that an adult acquaintance had sexual contact with them while visiting their residence. The suspect, Andrew Nix, was located and taken into custody. During an interview Nix made statements implicating himself. Nix is a registered sex offender prior to this incident.

Andrew Nix, age 33, of Plato, was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Nix with two counts of Statutory Sodomy. Nix was held in the Texas County Jail pending $1,000,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.