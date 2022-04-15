David A. Chudy

After four years of living his dreams in Success, Mo., Michigan native, David Allan Chudy, 62, peacefully passed away in his home on Sunday, April 10. Dave will be missed by all who shared his life – he was a caring spouse, dedicated father and an adoring papa. He always took the time to answer the phone when a loved one called and made sure to visit whenever possible. Dave loved the life he and Margaret built together in both Michigan and Missouri and embraced country living. Dave tended to the many gardens at their homes, a dream he and Margaret shared, some of their favorite moments were simply watching the birds or butterflies in the secret garden in their backyard.

An Air Force veteran and retired engineer, Dave was kind, quiet, and at times stubborn, but he would do anything to help out his friends and family members when they needed him. Dave was an amazing creator, with the vision to build anything he set his mind to. An avid woodworker and carpenter, Dave’s handmade treasures and advice are held dearly, and will not soon be forgotten by those who loved him. He was a kid at heart and could just as easily play pretend with his grandchildren, enjoy an afternoon of looking under rocks for creepy crawlers, or simply watching the latest Pixar movie.

He is survived by his loving companion, Margaret; son, Dave and wife, Leigh; daughter, Amanda and husband, Jeff; stepson, Chris; and stepdaughter, Tabitha and Kevin. Dave had four amazing grandchildren, Patrick, Sam, Asher and Elena; and five loving step-grandchildren, Zoie, Zane, Alisha, David and Elizabeth. Dave was a lucky man to have grown up in a large family with five siblings, Mark, Bobby, Jackie, Karen and Trish along with many cousins and extended family.

It is safe to say that anyone who met Dave made a friend.

The family plans on having a memorial service for Dave at a later date in Michigan. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.