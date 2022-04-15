Obituary – Charles “Mike” Sparks

Charles Michael (Mike) Sparks, age 69, son of Charles William Sparks and Ouita (Carmical) Sparks Huitt, was born May 20, 1952, and passed away April 13, 2022.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Justin Sparks. He is survived by his wife, Dana of the home; two sons, Tyler Sparks and Michael Sparks (Kenna); a daughter-in-law, Deanna Sparks; four grandchildren, Kyle, Krista, Maci and Ashlin; and a great granddaughter, Scarlett.

Mike grew up in the Warren Arkansas area and graduated from Warren High School in 1970. He worked for the City of Houston Electrical Department for 38 years and retired as the Superintendent of Utilities in 2016.

Mike was an avid sports enthusiast, especially when it came to his favorite teams, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals. In recent years he enjoyed golfing, working in his garden and loved watching his granddaughters play ball for Licking. He was their Number One Fan.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family suggests donations to The Houston Senior Citizens Center in lieu of flowers.

A Celebration of Life for Charles will take place Friday, April 29, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the Houston Municipal Golf Course.