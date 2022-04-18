Domestic kidnapping arrest

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On the morning of April 15, 2022, Texas County deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Route M in the Huggins area. A female subject reported that her boyfriend had threatened to shoot her and prevented her from calling for help. The female stated Tyler Jones was armed with a shotgun while making the threats. The female stated Jones eventually left the residence and she contacted family members for assistance. Deputies located Jones near the residence and detained him. The shotgun was also located near Jones. After being taken into custody Jones continued to make threats toward the victim.

Tyler R. Jones, age 28, of Huggins, was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Jones with Kidnapping, Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Jones was held pending $1,000,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.