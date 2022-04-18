Drug investigation

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

A joint investigation conducted by the Houston Police Department and the Texas County Sheriff’s Office led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Raymondville. Information developed by a Houston police officer led to the issuance of the warrant. On April 14, 2022, members of both agencies served a search warrant at a residence on Orchard Street in Raymondville. During the search, deputies discovered methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was packaged in a manner consistent with distribution. Shawn Skouby was arrested at the residence.

Shawn W. Skouby, age 46, of Raymondville, was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Skouby with Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Skouby was held pending $250,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.