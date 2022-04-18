Obituary – Lloyd R. Beasley

Lloyd Ray Beasley was born April 27, 1938, in Raymondville, Mo., to Raymond and Mildred Beasley. He went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2022, at the age of 83.

Lloyd was married to the love of his life, Opal Beasley, and to this union three children were born, Steve, Sheri and Stan.

He is survived by his wife, Opal; three children, Steve and wife Melissa Beasley of Chesterfield, Sheri and husband John Yates of Rogersville, and Stan and wife Shannon Beasley of St. Peters; grandchildren, Jamie and husband Brian DeBosch of Town and Country, Amanda Johnson of Springfield, Matt and wife Lindsay Beasley of Webster, Shannon and husband Jeff Britton of Rogersville, Chad and wife Jessica Yates of Rogersville, Courtney Beasley of St. Peters, and Kayla Beasley of St. Peters; 18 great grandchildren; Immediate family, Bobbie Krewson of Licking, Carole Bailey of Licking and Carl Bogart of Licking; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Raymond Beasley; sister, Blanche Bogart; and in-laws, Robert and Alta Smith.

Lloyd graduated from Licking High School, class of 1957. (He always teased he received his PHD from Oscar Tech). Lloyd worked at McDonell Douglas for 40 years. He retired in 1997 as a MER inspector. After retiring, Lloyd and Opal enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and spending time with family and friends. He also loved hunting, fishing, riding horses, going to Nascar races, being a snowbird in Florida for the winter, working in his garage and he loved attending his grandkid’s sporting events. He will greatly be remembered for his outburst of singing anytime, anywhere, and to anyone- especially to his grandkids and great grandkids.

Lloyd accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Licking, Mo., in 1964. He is currently a member of the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, Mo.

A visitation for Lloyd will take place Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking MO. A graveside service will take place Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Boone Creek Cemetery in Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.