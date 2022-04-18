Obituary – Mark F. Brugman

Mark Fredrick Brugman, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at the age of 63.

He was born on July 10, 1958, in Boston, Mass., to the late Fredrick Brugman and Mary E. (Sullivan) Brugman. On July 10, 1982, he married Kimberly (Hall) Brugman.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Michael Brugman; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Linda Marsh and Edgar Hall.

Mark served 22 years in the Marine Corps retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1998. He enjoyed mowing and taking care of his lawn. Mark loved helping people out, especially the elderly, and spending time with family and friends.

Mark will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his wife, Kimberly Brugman of Edgar Springs, MO; a brother, Eric Brugman and wife, Donna, of Boston, Mass.; one sister, Ellen Foley and husband, James, of Boston, Mass.; a sister-in-law, Diane Brugman of Boston, Mass.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Waynesville, Mo.