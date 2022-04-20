Classifieds: April 21 – April 27, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Whole House Sale: 8 a.m. – ? April 21, 22, 23 and 24, 1403 Cherokee Circle, Houston. Furniture, appliances, tools, fabric, kitchenware, 2011 Nissan van, 2001 Dodge Ram pickup. H/52/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: 3 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home, 2005. Will need to be moved. Call 573-578-9968. $17,000. L/16/2tp

For Sale: Small standard red and apricot AKC poodles: Dame from Ukraine. For more information on upcoming litters: moyenmajesticembrace@gmail.com L/14/4tp

For Sale: 3000 Ford gas tractor, frontend loader, bale spike, 6-foot blade, 6-foot brush hog, $10,000. Twila Jenkins, 417-543-3173. H/52/2tp

For Sale: Horned Hereford bulls, thick, deep-sided, gentle, ideal cross for Angus cows, 417-268-7687. H/51/7tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Looking for a Career? Local insurance agency is seeking a motivated individual for a customer service position. Full-time. Career development provided. Send resume to “Career,” P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. H/50/1tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals. Needs general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/49/4tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Looking for family heirloom quilts left in storage shed in Edgar Springs. Call 573-674-2412. L/16/1tp

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: 350 acres of grassland available for rent in Texas County (Plato area). We will be taking bids on the rent through May 1. To set up an appointment to see the property, please call 417-349-2039. H/52/2tp

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Paying cash for junked vehicles, $200 to $600 for most cars, trucks and SUVs. I will pick up, 417-259-9015. H/51/2tp

Smith’s Tree Care: Trimming, pruning, removal. Insured. Call 417-962-5461, 417-554-2507. H/51/7tp

Services Offered: Attention ladies! OK Tire in Houston will check the air in your tires, check the oil and oil your squeaky car door or help in any way we can — for free — just like you were our mom or widow. You don’t have to buy anything. H/51/2tc

Pam the Painter: Interior and exterior painting. Licensed and insured, 417-217-1251 H/49/4tp

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp