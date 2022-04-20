By Mrs. Leah Sullins

The 2022 Frisco League Art Contest was held Friday, April 8, at Laquey High School. This was the first time the contest has been held since 2019 and Licking High School students received outstanding ratings.

I’m really proud of the work these students put in day after day in class and they deserve this recognition.

Next spring, Licking will be the host school for the 2023 contest.