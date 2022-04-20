Photo submitted
Best of Division Medals were earned by, from left: Kyson Quick, Painting; Ralee Clayton, Design; Winter Dayton, Pottery Ceramics; and, not pictured, Ryleigh Barton, Non-Traditional Art.
Photo submitted
Winning First Place Blue Ribbons were, from left: Linzie Wallace, Design; McKinley Satterfield, Black & White Drawing; Tessa Lucas, Small Scale Sculpture; Zoey Willard, Illustration; and, not pictured, Rylee Smith, Pottery Ceramics; and Abbie Sullins, Mixed Media.
Photo submitted
Earning Second Place Red Ribbons were, from left: Garrett Gorman, Painting; Alyssa Freeman, Colored Portrait Drawing, Black & White Portrait Drawing, Painting; McKinley Satterfield, Painting; Madison Balcom, Colored Drawing; Chloe Buckner, Illustration; Sommer Willard, Mixed Media; Gracie Berriault, Black & White Drawing; and, not pictured, Riley Maloney, Non-Traditional Art.
Photo submitted
Bringing home Third Place White Ribbons were, from left: Kara Williams, Small Scale Sculpture; Macayla Hackman, Sculpture Ceramics; Brady Heavin, Sculpture Ceramics; Winter Dayton, Sculpture Ceramics; Winter Murray, Pottery Ceramics; Logan Gorman, Illustration; Keyton Cook, Black & White Portrait Drawing; Madison Gorman, Mixed Media; Madison Balcom, Mixed Media; and, not pictured, Belle Love, Black & White Drawing.
By Mrs. Leah Sullins
The 2022 Frisco League Art Contest was held Friday, April 8, at Laquey High School. This was the first time the contest has been held since 2019 and Licking High School students received outstanding ratings.
I’m really proud of the work these students put in day after day in class and they deserve this recognition.
Next spring, Licking will be the host school for the 2023 contest.