TCMH Community Health Fair

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Texas County Memorial Hospital hosted a Community Health Fair April 14.

Participants were greeted at the entrance, and paperwork was completed efficiently. Friendly staff from the hospital and participating vendors guided attendees to receive that which was applicable for their needs.

Preventative health blood screenings were offered, and various departments within the hospital offered free screenings for blood pressure and pulse, Body Mass Index (BMI), Body Fat Percentage, bone density and pulmonary function. The Texas County Health Department offered a tDAP (tetanus) vaccine at no charge.

In addition to hospital staff, Home Health of the Ozarks, Hospice of Care, Home Health, Hutcheson Pharmacy, Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri, Safe Sleep with Cribs for Kids, Texas County Health Department and Texas County Technical College also provided health education and resource information.

Healthy snacks and beverages were provided for all.