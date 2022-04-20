TCMH Community Health Fair

Photo by Christy Porter
Texas County Memorial Hospital Laboratory staff assisted with the blood screenings offered at the Community Health Fair on Thursday morning, April 14. Pictured from left: student, Madasen Brown; and TCMH staff, Sarah Sanborn, Evania Ryan, Aaron Adontay, Logan Cary and Betty Ice.
By Christy Porter, Managing Editor
Texas County Memorial Hospital hosted a Community Health Fair April 14.
Photo by Shari Harris
Greeting participants at the Community Health Fair are from left, Stephanie Barrett, Medical Records Coder; Aezia Cowen, Registration Director; and Jennifer Scott, Laboratory Assistant.
Participants were greeted at the entrance, and paperwork was completed efficiently. Friendly staff from the hospital and participating vendors guided attendees to receive that which was applicable for their needs.
Photo by Christy Porter
Dana Wilson (right), with TCMH Cardiac Rehabilitation assisted Shari Harris (left), health fair attendee, in learning her Body Mass Index (BMI) and Body Fat Percentage. This information can assist in making healthier decisions and having a healthier heart.
Photo by Christy Porter
Kristy Weaver (left) and Terri Bailey (right) from TCMH’s Radiology Department offered information on mammogram and bone density health and testing, for women and men. For more information call 417-967-1276.
Photo by Christy Porter
Lauren Toman and Jason Mayberry were available to answer questions and provide information regarding ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) and Stroke services at TCMH.
Photo by Christy Porter
Cheryl Maley (left), with TCMH Hospice of Care, a provider of patient’s physical, spiritual and mental needs near end of life; and Ashley Murray (right), with TCMH Home Health of the Ozarks, a provider of in home healthcare professionals, were available to assist with answers and information.
Preventative health blood screenings were offered, and various departments within the hospital offered free screenings for blood pressure and pulse, Body Mass Index (BMI), Body Fat Percentage, bone density and pulmonary function. The Texas County Health Department offered a tDAP (tetanus) vaccine at no charge.
Photo by Christy Porter
Earlene Stoops, Health Educator (left), and Johnna Morris, RN (right), with the Texas County Health Department, provided information for services they offer and for staying healthy both physically and mentally. The health department also offered tDap (tetanus) vaccines at no charge during the event.
In addition to hospital staff, Home Health of the Ozarks, Hospice of Care, Home Health, Hutcheson Pharmacy, Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri, Safe Sleep with Cribs for Kids, Texas County Health Department and Texas County Technical College also provided health education and resource information.
Photo submitted
Anne Kennedy, RPH, a pharmacist at Hutcheson Pharmacy, presented available services provided by the pharmacy, and gave away some useful and handy gift items.
Photo by Christy Porter
Executive Director Debra Stockard with the Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri supplied a full range of brochures and information for a safe and healthy pregnancy, as well as the resources PRC offers.
Photo by Shari Harris
Katy Schweiss, Safe Sleep Coordinator, with The Community Partnership offered information for helping every baby sleep safer.
Photo by Christy Porter
The Texas County Technical College LPN students were present for the health fair with the Admissions Coordinator and instructors. A new opportunity for the TCTC Accelerated LPN to RN program begins May 9, with seats still available. Pictured from left: first row seated, Admissions Coordinator Brenna Friend, nursing students, Madison Mead, Brianna Wolford, Shelby Carr, and Practical Nursing Coordinator and Instructor Christy Henry; second row, nursing students, Ally Preston, Crystal Michno, Shaunnee Shanks, Kailyn McCall, Jessika Grey, Suranda Culver, and Accelerated LPN to RN Coordinator and Instructor Jenny Sawyer; third row, nursing students, Crystal Smith, Jace Hutsell, Kayla Fann, Janae Huff and Shelby Cullen; fourth row, nursing students, Tamara Rotter and Bailey Priest. For more information on TCTC programs call 417-967-5466.
Healthy snacks and beverages were provided for all.