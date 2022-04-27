Coming Events April 28, 2022

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues in its 13th year, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month, April through September. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

MRFD BREAKFAST FOR DINNER & RAFFLE

The Montauk Rural Fire Department will host a Breakfast for Dinner and Raffle from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the firehouse, 2742 Hwy. 119, Salem, on Saturday, April 30.

NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN

A Night Out on the Town Fundraiser Dinner and Auction will be held beginning at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 602 W. Butler St., Salem, on Saturday, April 30. Call 573-247-7521 to reserve your seat. Proceeds to benefit “Love Packs” and “Riverways.”

NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVORS DAY

Phelps Health-Rolla will celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day with a breakfast celebration for area cancer survivors from 8 – 10 a.m. at Greentree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Road, Rolla, on Saturday, June 4. Each cancer survivor plus one guest can receive a free breakfast. Cancer survivors who pre-register by May 6 will also receive a free t-shirt. For more information or to RSVP, call 573-458-8684 or email survivorsday@phelpshealth. org.

SECOND ANNUAL JUNK DERBY

Licking Downtown, Inc., will be hosting its second annual Junk Derby on Derby Day, May 7. Get your Derby hat on and join the fun, with a Derby hat contest, vendors, food trucks, kids’ games, old mill tours and more!

SPRING SHOW & TRACTOR PULLS

The Ozarks Older Iron Club will hold its annual Spring Show beginning at 9 a.m. at the club grounds, 310 Cannaday in Cabool, on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. A great family show with demonstrations of old time farm equipment, weaving and spinning, tractor and lawn tractor pulls, kids pedal pull, chainsaw events and more. Free admission and parking, handicap accessible with food available at the Cook Shack. Call 417-274-0355 or Facebook at Ozarks Older Iron Club.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St., Licking.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street on Wednesday evenings. A meal will be served. Kidz Club is open to those age four through sixth grade! If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is May 5.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., both addiction and alcohol use are on the rise. Alcohol sales showed a tremendous increase as online alcohol sales skyrocketed. While short-term alcohol abuse can have its own serious consequences, regular, heavy use of alcohol can result in long-term damage to the body. Learn more about alcohol addiction and what can be done by visiting: https://www.narcon onnewliferetreat.org/blog/signs-that-alcohol-use-is-getting-dangerous.html.

Narconon can help you take steps to help those suffering from alcoholism. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754.

