In this edition: April 28, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield shares the ways and results of “Touching Lives,” and how everyone can do it!

The Texas County Museum of Art & History asks what you look for in art; chances are they have it at the museum, along with classes to assist you in creating your own. While there, consider gift shopping with the Current River Artists.

Licking R-VIII held a Community Meeting; the use of ESSER III funds from the American Rescue Plan were discussed. See our education pages for Licking R-VIII students and athlete of the week, sports schedules and area school menus.

Assistant Director Terra Culley from Texas County 911 urges citizens to “Make the Call.” Texas County Memorial Hospital announced April Crites as the new Quality Assurance/Risk Management Director.

Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton begins the discussion on “Electric Vehicle Issues,” with the batteries used to power them. Senator Eslinger is honored to have “An Opportunity to Address Needs.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MoDOT and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.