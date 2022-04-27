Investigation results in murder charges

MSHP

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (April 20, 2022) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest of Jacob D. Hearne, 19, of Mtn. View, Mo., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

On April 19, 2022, the Mtn. View Missouri Police Department requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to assist in the investigation of a fatal residential fire located at 330 Falck Street, in Mtn. View. The victim was identified as Phyllis Schweinel, 62, of Mtn. View, Mo. The subsequent investigation resulted in officers obtaining an arrest warrant for Jacob D. Hearne. On April 20, 2022, the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Hearne with murder first degree, arson first degree and two counts of armed criminal action. Hearne is currently being held in the Howell County Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by members of the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mtn. View Police Department.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G Headquarters at 417-469-3121 or the Mountain View Police Department at 417-934-2525.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.