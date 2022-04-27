Ribbon Cutting for Basic Biscuits

Photo by Christy Porter
Customers were already lined up at Basic Biscuits Saturday morning, so they happily participated in the ribbon cutting. This is a second and larger accommodation for the popular dessert bakery and donut shop since opening in May 2021. The shop also has a limited selection of boutique items. Helping owner Kristi Larimore cut the ribbon are from left: Joan Brannam, Chamber of Commerce member; Scott Clark, customer; Larimore; and Mark Clark, customer. Basic Biscuit is located at 104 Hwy. 32, at the southeast corner of the four-way stop, downtown Licking.