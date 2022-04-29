Obituary – Dana O. Scott

Dana Oleta (Williams) Scott, of Stockton, Mo., was born June 19, 1931, to Earl Williams and Alvaretta (Helton) Williams. Dana passed away April 23, 2022, making her age 90 years and 10 months.

She attended school in Licking, graduating with the class of 1949.

On July 25, 1959, she was united in marriage to Coy Scott Jr. She worked with Coy in a business they started in Licking. She was a hard, dedicated worker.

Dana accepted Christ as her savior at an early age and it showed in her life. Her and Coy attended Boone Creek Baptist Church as long as health permitted.

She was preceded in death by Coy; her parents; sister, Virgie Lafferty; brother, Clyde Williams; and nephews, Denver Williams and Randy Wade.

She is survived by daughter, Trudy Booker and husband Bill; grandchildren, Karla Adams (Matt), Chad Rust (Maureen), Ann Todd, Christi Cessna (Mitchell), Traci Bishop (Thomas) and Leslie Booker; nephews, Doug Williams, Dallas Williams, Clifton Williams, Darrell Lafferty and Scott Wade; and niece, Charolette Watskey.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Boone Creek Cemetery.