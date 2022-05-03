Obituary – Charlotte F. Brookshire

Charlotte Faye Brookshire was born October 4, 1946, in Edgar Springs, Mo., to Arthur and Francis (Cooper) Black. She died April 27, 2022, in Edgar Springs, at the age of 75 years.

Charlotte married Ronald C. Brookshire on October 11, 1963.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Barbara Brookshire; and brothers, Gary and Sid Black.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Ronnie Brookshire; children, Rhonda Clift and Ron, and Kenneth and Rashel; grandchildren, Rebecca and Corey, Montana and Kalyn, Jacob and Rachel, and Amy and Alex; and four great-granddaughters.

A memorial service for Charlotte Faye Brookshire will be held at a later date.