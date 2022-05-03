Obituary – Linda K. Sherbno

Linda K. Sherbno, 80, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away on April 26, 2022, with her family by her side. Linda was born on December 30, 1941, in Scott, Ohio, the daughter of John and Marvel Houseworth.

Linda graduated from Blue Creek High School in Ohio, she then graduated from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse until her retirement.

Linda married Charles Sherbno on June 16, 1962; to this union four children were born, Michele, Jeff, Andy and John. She enjoyed kayaking, horseback riding, tai-chi, and many other outdoor activities. She also liked bowling, scrabble, reading and quilting. Linda especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Linda’s love for animals was well known, she enjoyed feeding watching and caring for them, no stray was ever turned away.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Michele Grubb; sons, Jeff Sherbno, Andy Sherbno and John Sherbno; grandchildren, Jessica Sherbno and Jacob Sherbno. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sherbno; parents, John and Marvel Houseworth; and brother, Gary Houseworth.

A memorial mass for Linda will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 Hwy 32, Licking Mo. A memorial visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to Five Acres Animal Shelter, 1099 Pralle Lane, St. Charles, MO 63303, www.fiveacresanimalshelter.org. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.