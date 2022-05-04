Classifieds: May 5 – May 11, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Yard Sale: 240 Maple Ave., Licking. Nice home décor, adult clothing and more. Wed. 5 p.m.-7 p.m.; Thur. & Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. L/18/1tp

Multi-Family Garage Sale: Inside old American Legion Building on Cedar Street, Licking. Tons of girls clothes and shoes, toys, women’s clothing and household items. Thursday-Friday, May 5-6, 8:30 – ? L/18/1tc

Big Sale: Angels Home Center opening to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 – 6, 9411 Peace Chapel Rd., Plato (in the Upton area), 417-458-3298. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday and Friday, after opening dates. Washer, flat screen TV, furniture, recliners, summer clothes, $2 a bag; mattresses and small trampoline and much more. H/2/1tc

For Sale:

For Sale: Closeout on new discontinued tires and new tires. We also have lots of used tires. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/1/2tc

For Sale: Horned Hereford bulls, thick, deep-sided, gentle, ideal cross for Angus cows, 417-268-7687. H/51/7tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Cabool R-IV School District is seeking a director of communications. This is a full-time, 11-month position. Salary based on education and experience. Please contact Dr. Janson for more information, kjanson@cabool.k12.mo.us H/2/2tc

Wanted:

Wanted: Looking for family heirloom quilts left in storage shed in Edgar Springs. Call 573-674-2412. L/18/1tp

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success –

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Smith’s Tree Care: Trimming, pruning, removal. Insured. Call 417-962-5461, 417-554-2507. H/51/7tp

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp