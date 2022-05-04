In this edition: May 5, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield emphasizes the accountability of staying and watching in “I’ve Got to Stay and Watch.” Larry Dablemont shares his fascination of birds, their habitats and individual uniqueness in “For the Birds.”

Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett tells of exciting new additions and updates at the library, the upcoming kick-off of the Summer Reading Program and new books that are on the shelves. A new recipe submitted by Linda Mondy helps when eating healthy; find it in this week’s Ozarks Cooks column.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest; see Our Community page for more information.

Licking Corner Express announced the winners of their Sixth Annual Youth Turkey Contest.

See our education pages for Licking R-VIII students and athlete of the week, sports schedules, area school menus and we continue the series “Songbirds of Missouri.”

Texas County Memorial Hospital announced the resignations of Dr. Jason Loden and Dr. Teresa Loden, as they wish them well.

The MU Extension Master Gardeners will be hosting a “Growing Green Education Day” on Saturday, May 7; get the details in this week’s edition. With the rain come the mosquitoes; the University of Missouri Extension shares tips to avoid getting mosquito bites and how to treat them if you do.

Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton continues the discussion on additional demands caused by electric vehicles in “Electric Vehicle Issue #2.” Senator Eslinger shares the opportunity to revisit her alma mater, College of the Ozarks, and the lessons learned there in “Being True to My School.” Representative Bennie Cook welcomed county leaders to the state Capitol in April.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Rural Fire Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.