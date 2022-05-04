LHS Spring Concert/Visual Art Showcase

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking High School Concert Band and Concert Choir, and the Junior High Band entertained guests with a performance Sunday, May 1, at the Sherman Hill Field House. Band and choir director Briana Link recognized the senior performers at the event. A Visual Arts Showcase was on display as well, featuring students’ work from the semester as well as award winning artwork from the Frisco League Art Contest.

Photos by Shari Harris

Junior High Band is composed of sixth and seventh grade students, in their first and second years of band, respectively. They performed three selections to begin Sunday’s concert, leading with “Handclap.” “Cumberland Cove Overture” followed and featured the seventh grade instrumentalists in part of the number. An upbeat “Night Fury” ended their portion of the performance.

The Concert Choir performed two of the songs they sang in music competition, “Der Tanz” and “In Time of Silver Rain,” before ending with “Wangolo,” a Haitian song.

Photos by Shari Harris

Performers who had attended the MSHSAA State competition on Friday, April 29, were featured next. The LHS Double Quartet performed “Nelly Bly,” for which they earned Silver at the State competition. “Psalm 67” was presented by the LHS Girls 6, and also brought home a Silver from State. Oscar Phillips played “Rudimental Solo for Snare Drum,” a Bronze winner at State. Vocal solo “When I Have Sung My Songs” earned a Silver for performer Cadrian Hutsell. Dawson Havens showed his skill with “Colonial Capers,” another snare drum solo, for which he earned Bronze at State competition. Autumn Grover also earned Silver at State for a vocal solo, and performed “Caro Mio Ben.”

The LHS Concert Band performed four pieces Sunday; “Wellerman,” featuring Jed Norris in a tenor saxophone solo; “Shackelford Banks,” showcasing Finley Sullins in a clarinet solo; “Lake of Sorrow” and “Imperium.”

For her assistance at the program and throughout the school year, Director Link recognized pianist Dianne Carter, who accompanied the choir.

Senior band and choir members were recognized at the event.

Autumn Grover has been a member of Concert Choir for three years and The Cat’s Meow for two years. This year she was in LHS Girls 6 and the Double Quartet ensembles, and had a vocal solo, all of which went to State. She plans to attend College of the Ozarks to become a teacher. She is the daughter of Lori and Byron Grover.

Landen Hock is a seven-year band veteran and achieved a Gold Concert Band rating at MSHSAA contest last year and a 1/Exemplary Concert Band rating at the Missouri Small Bands Contest this year. A woodwind ensemble he participated in received a silver rating at the district level. He plans to attend Missouri S & T and major in electrical engineering. He is the son of Jory and Roxanne Hock.

Cadrian Hutsell has been a part of Concert Choir and The Cat’s Meow for four years. She has earned a place in All-District Choir for three years, sang a solo all four years at The Cat’s Meow competition, received District and State Gold ratings on her solo her junior year and senior year, and District and State Gold ratings for her Girls 6 and Double Quartet ensembles her freshman year as well as senior year. She plans to attend college at Southeast Missouri State University and major in music and psychology. She is the daughter of Calem and Stacie Hutsell.

Julianne Snelling was in choir her freshman and senior years. She plans to attend college to become a Radiology Technician. She is the daughter of Josef and Alaina Snelling.

Zenobia Swan has been a member of Concert Choir and The Cat’s Meow for four years. She received Gold at both Districts and State as a member of the Girls 6 ensemble her freshman year, earned a place on the All-District Honor Choir and performed a solo for the Cat’s Meow at competition her sophomore year. She plans to attend cosmetology school at Paul Mitchell. She is the daughter of Doug and Candi Swan.

Jennsen Vestal has been in Concert Choir for three and a half years and The Cat’s Meow for two years. She participated in the Girls 6 ensemble that competed at District and State competitions. She plans to work a year then attend college to study psychology. She is the daughter of Rob and Michelle Vestal.

Photos by Shari Harris

The Visual Arts Showcase featured second semester work from high school visual arts classes. A variety of mediums and techniques were on display, with students allowed to choose their personal favorites to show.