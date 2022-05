The unofficial City of Licking Special Election results, as posted Tuesday evening by Texas County Clerk Peggy Seyler, are: Linda Breedlove – 53 votes, Mike Aiken – 50 votes. The special election on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, was held to decide the tie for Alderman Ward II between incumbent Mike Aiken and challenger Linda Breedlove. Results will be certified by the County Clerk after noon on Friday, May 6.