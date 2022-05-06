Obituary – Brittany L. Scott

Brittany LeAnn Scott, age 26, daughter of Jimmie and Jennifer Scott, was born on July 20, 1995, in Houston, Mo. She passed away on April 29, 2022, at her home in St. Ann, Mo.

Brittany is survived by her parents, Jimmie and Jennifer Scott; two younger siblings, Krista and Philip Scott; grandparents, Snuffy and Jane Turner, and Jerry Scott; aunts, Bethany Cashman (Brian) of Ozark, Jessica Brown (Mike) of Chaffee and Jami Teem (Anthony) of Houston; and uncles, Joe DuBois (Cindy) of Torrington, Conn., Jason Colgan of Sikeston, and Josh Colgan (Brittany) of Crane. She is also survived by many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandma, Charlene DuBois, who Brittany nicknamed Mammoo; grandfather, Bob Colgan; great grandmas, Elinor DuBois and Granny Neugebauer; and great grandfather, Papa Neugebauer.

Brittany enjoyed cheerleading, participating in color guard, drawing, singing, swim team, playing the drums and playing the piano. She enjoyed braiding her cousin’s hair and playing and spending time with them. Brittany had a love for animals. Since she was young, she had a love for horses. Brittany’s true loves were her two pit bulls, Kilo Renn and Kovu.

In high school Brittany had the opportunity to travel to Europe. She enjoyed traveling, going to the lake, and spending time with family and friends. Brittany enjoyed water skiing, slalom skiing, knee boarding and tubing. Her Papa even named two boats after her, Princess Brittany and Princess Brittany 2.

Brittany attended SouthEast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. She dreamed of becoming a wildlife biologist or a marine biologist, but she found her talent in helping other people. Some of the ways she was able to help people was bringing food to the hungry, listening to problems and bringing laughter to everyone’s lives.

A visitation for Brittany was held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Cody Neugebauer officiating. Private interment took place at Boone Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Brittany’s name may be made to the family and left at Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.