Obituary – Marjorie O. Gann

Marjorie O. Gann, eldest daughter of Louise and Glen Leadford and Charles Coatney was born May 26, 1928, near Licking, Mo. She passed away May 5, 2022.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James H. “Gene” Gann; her daughter, Carol Jean Routh; great-granddaughter, Jessica Lee Routh; sisters, Charlotte Hanks, Wilma Harland, Shirley Lewis and Susie Green; sister-in-law, Anna Buckner and husband Floyd; brothers-in-law, Richard Harland, Darrel Lewis, Don Hadley, Leo Gann, Joseph Gann and Edward Knight.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Gary Routh and wife Judi; grandson, James L Routh and wife Amelia; granddaughter, Leasa Cooper and Mark; seven great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren on the way; sisters, Beverlea Knight, Sue Hadley, Elva Beard, Freida Dodson, Leveta Turley, Retha Friend; and brothers, Clarence (Dick) Coatney, Denver Coatney and Charles Coatney Jr.; sister-in-law, Nelda Gann; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marjorie was a dedicated homemaker and farm wife. She worked alongside her husband farming and gardening. She loved flowers of all kinds, but her favorite were the bluebells that grow along the Piney River. She loved to cook and bake, always providing a delicious meal for whomever might be at their house for a visit. She produced many beautiful quilts and handcrafted items through the years. Some of her happiest memories were fishing and four-wheeler riding with Gene and the great grandkids. She enjoyed the rides in the snow the most.

Marjorie accepted the Lord as her Savior and was baptized as a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church where she attended as long as her health permitted. Grandma Great will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Prescott Cemetery or the charity of your choice.

A graveside service for Marjorie was held Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Prescott Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.