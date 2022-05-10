Obituary – Jerry W. Cornelison

Jerry Wayne Cornelison was born October 30, 1956, in Peoria, Ill., to Gerald and Irma (Rinaldo) Cornelison. He passed away May 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., at the age of 65.

Jerry grew up in the Mapleton and Glassford, Ill., areas. He attended Illini Bluffs High School in Glassford where he excelled in wrestling, which earned him the nickname of “Killer,” which many people still knew him by today. He graduated with the class of 1974.

Jerry moved to the Summersville area in 1995, and later went to work at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, from which he had recently retired, in November of 2021.

Jerry loved the outdoors and could often be found hunting and fishing in his spare time. He also enjoyed bowling.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, and a sister, Becky.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Irma Cornelison; his children, Brad Cornelison, Scott Cornelison and his wife Ashley, and Amy Mowrer and her husband, Josh; as well as five grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial visitation will be held for Jerry Wayne Cornelison at Bradford Funeral Home in Summersville, Mo., on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m.