AL Post #41 recognizes two LHS students

Submitted

Annually, American Legion Post #41 in Houston, Mo., recognizes high school students from around the county for exceptional citizenship in their community. These students are all familiar, in varying degrees, with the history of our country. They know that our way of life didn’t “just happen.” It is the product of work and an active interest on the part of good citizens from its beginning to the present.

Qualities these students display are courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. The American Legion School Award medal is the highest honor awarded American youth by the American Legion. It is a medal that proclaims to the world that these are the kind of students that we, the comrades of men and women who gave their lives in battle, believe worthy of such honor. It is our desire that wherever they go, and whatever they do, you will always be guided by the highest ideals. Recipients this year from Licking High School are Finley Sullins and Austin Stephens.