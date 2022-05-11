Classifieds: May 12 – May 18, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Inside Garage Sale: May 13 and 14. Hwy. 32 to Hwy. C, turn right at Maples onto Hwy CC to CR 2550. Watch for signs. Sewing machine, material, quilt blocks, dishes, bird cage, 4 Parakeets, covered wagon & stage coach & 6 horses, jewelry. Cash only. Rain or shine. L/19/1tp

Large Three-Family Yard Sale: 3 – 7 p.m. Wednesday; all day Thursday and Friday, 8338 Emery Rd., Bucyrus, turn at the old Bucyrus post office and follow signs. Name-brand juniors/misses clothes, (Nike, Under Armour, Pink), jeans, (Rock Revivals/Miss Me); lots of fabric, quilting, sewing and craft supplies, embroidery machine, craft books, cook books, dishes, granite pots, XL bird cage and doghouse. H/3/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: All sizes of passenger and light truck tires and lawn mower tires and tubes. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/3/2tc

For Sale: Horned Hereford bulls, thick, deep-sided, gentle, ideal cross for Angus cows, 417-268-7687. H/51/7tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Houston United Methodist Church needs a person to attend to our nursery during the church hours of 9 to 11 a.m. each Sunday. Pay is $30. Call 417-967-2372 for an interview. Background check is required. H/3/2tc

Help Wanted: The Houston Herald has the need for some occasional help in its mailing department. Inquire at the newspaper. H/3/2tp

Help Wanted: Cabool R-IV School District is seeking a director of communications. This is a full-time, 11-month position. Salary based on education and experience. Please contact Dr. Janson for more information, kjanson@cabool.k12.mo.us H/2/2tc

Wanted:

Wanted: Looking for family heirloom quilts left in storage shed in Edgar Springs. Call 573-674-2412. L/19/1tp

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Musicians for garage jam band. Good practice area. Equipment and gas money provided. Come on, let’s rock, 417-217-8841, leave message. H/3/1tp

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Paying cash for junked vehicles, $200 to $600 for most cars, trucks and SUVs. I will pick up, 417-259-9015. H/3/3tp

Pam the Painter: Interior and exterior painting. Licensed and insured, 417-217-1251. H/3/4tp

Smith’s Tree Care: Trimming, pruning, removal. Insured. Call 417-962-5461, 417-554-2507. H/51/7tp

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp