By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The weather cooperated beautifully with sunny skies for the second annual Junk Derby 2022 held on Saturday at Old Mill Street in Licking. A consistent flow of attendees kept vendors engaged while public service participants readily provided information and assistance.

Suzie Blackburn gave Licking Mill tours throughout the day, sharing the historic significance of this Licking landmark.

Photos submitted & by Christy Porter

Winners of the Derby Hat Contest were: Best Overall Derby Couple, Erik and Cindy Badgett; Best Overall Derby, Tanner Bubek; and Best Ozark Derby, Suzie Blackburn. Shari Harris was the thrilled winner of the birdhouse.

Chief Pat Burton and Detective Kenny Santee with the Licking Police Department supplied documentation, fingerprinted and took photos of 25 area youth ranging in age from toddlers to teens as part of a Child ID program.

The Texas County Health Department, represented by Megan Carver, Administrator Angel Wells, RN, Megan Carver and Megan Bonner shared WIC program information for women and children up to age five, Newborns in Need donated receiving blankets and the Restorative Justice Program at SCCC – Licking donated car seat covers.

Licking Downtown President Conway Hawn offered mill bags, sweatshirts and t-shirts to raise funds for the ongoing restoration of the Licking Mill. Fundraising included the event booth rentals; the raffle of the Licking Mill birdhouse made by Danny and Diane Trentham and donated by The Rock House; sales of t-shirts, sweatshirts and mill bags; and the much appreciated donations.

The Red Rooster Crew, Zach Cantrell and Cody Buckner, served up generous and delicious helpings of catfish, hush puppies and fried taters and onions.

Other vendors in no particular order included:

Mitch and Monica Benthal with Post Oak Primitives from Edgar Springs; Mitch does the woodwork and Monica does handcrafted sewing and bunting.

Paula Marshall featured handcrafted wooden art, wood burning and glass/wood artwork, textiles and woven baskets.

Ryan and Sara Reddy, helped by their children Gage and Karlie Kallock, had flowers and vegetable plants available for area gardeners.

The World Travel Club booth of treasures, along with Mint Julep Tea and Mint Lemonade, was hosted by Wendy King and Ava Walker and raised funds for the 2024 Panama trip, which is open to all the Licking R-VIII school district.

The Plaid Gal, Lisa Schuster, from Mtn. View, had unique custom-made burlap pillow covers. The custom screening included mascots for local schools.

Young entrepreneurs that shared a booth were Karissa’s Kreations, which featured beadwork and crocheted items by Karissa Malikowski, and Whimsies by Bri, spotlighting handcrafted greeting cards and jewelry crafted by Bri Malikowski.

Kissiar Sunflower Patch showcased a kayak currently being raffled and t-shirts being sold to raise funds to send a child to Disneyland.

Alissa Vestal from the Anxious Mama Candle Company had beautiful wax candles, the larger ones in wooden containers.

Matthew Moloney had many handcrafted and repurposed wooden items available in his display.

Sonshine Gardens with Lucinda Smith presented an array of plants, seeds, soaps, oils and salves for shoppers’ choice and pleasure.

The Rock House, with Jean Potts and Trish Kissiar-Knight, was open for business and donated a portion of the daily sales as a contribution to the Licking Mill.

A fun way for kids to honor their mothers was the “Build a Pot” booth. Sonshine Gardens provided the plants, and The Rock House provided the decorated container pots. Jean Potts and Lucinda Smith helped the kids with their creations.