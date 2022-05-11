LHS 2022 Sports Banquet

Photos by Shari Harris

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Coaches, Wildcats, Lady ‘Cats and their families gathered at the Sherman Hill Field House Thursday, May 5, for the Licking High School 2022 Sports Banquet. Coaches from each sport handed out awards to their players and recognized the sacrifices made by the players, the coaches, and the families that support them

Athletic Director/JH Principal Doug Dunn announced the golf team for Coach Daniel Cooper, who was unable to attend. John Tyree was named Most Improved, and Nicky Hood was Most Valuable Player for Wildcat golf.

Coach Mike Phillips thanked Mr. Wes Kissiar for allowing the Cross Country team to run on his land, and thanked Coach Jennifer Smith for her assistance throughout the season. He announced the members of this year’s girls’ and boys’ cross country team. Kasey Richards was named Most Valuable Runner as the only member of the girls’ team, however, the honors were earned by the four-time State Cross Country runner. Freshman Levi Stout was named Most Improved Runner and Senior JB Huff was Most Valuable Runner for the boys’ team, and both of these runners also advanced to the state meet this season.

Coach Terri Moncrief’s Volleyball team was next on the stage. Winter Murray and Kiley Ingram were awarded “The Wall” Blocking Award. Maci Sparks earned the Hustle Award. The WIldcat Heart Award went to Abbie Sullins. Hannah Medlock won the Beast Award. Most Valuable Player was earned by Kylie Taylor.

In her final year as Cheerleading Coach, Briana Link had two seniors achieve All State Academic honors – Cadrian Hutsell and Autumn Grover. The Most Valuable Cheerleader award went to Cadrian Hutsell. Megan Rodgers earned the Wildcat Award. The Coach’s Award went to Reagan Miller. Nicole Paoela received the Most Spirit Award.

Coach Steve Rissler announced the girls’ basketball team, and explained that the depth of talent on his team made it necessary to choose Outstanding Teammates instead of a single Most Valuable Player. He first awarded a Sacrifice for the Team Award to Kaida Cook. He chose four players to receive the Outstanding Teammate Award – Abbie Sullins, Riley Barton, Finley Sullins and Kylie Taylor.

Coach Mike Phillips returned to the stage to recognize the boys’ basketball team. Assistant Coach Chris Harris began by recognizing the accomplishments of the Junior Varsity team. Coach Phillips then gave out five awards. The Free Throw Award went to Austin James. Most Assists was earned by Cole Wallace. Chris Bartling won the Hustle Award. The Rebounds Award was won by Keyton Cook. Cole Wallace also earned the Mr. Wildcat Award. Most Valuable Player was awarded to Keyton Cook.

Coach Delanie Rinne recognized her senior tennis players, Cadrian Hutsell and Breanna Garrett and presented them with small gifts for their “Senior Night.” She awarded Most Improved and the Wildcat Award to Cadrian Hutsell and the MVP Award to Breanna Garrett.

Baseball Head Coach Harv Antle announced six of his players had received individual Academic All State honors – Keyton Rinne, Keyton Cook, Malachi Antle, Silas Antle, Cole Wallace and Austin Stephens. The Licking Baseball Team as a whole also received Academic All-State honors with a cumulative 3.60 grade point average. They also received a number one seed in the Class 3, District 9 tournament, and are ranked third in the state for Class 3. As the season had not ended yet, he did not offer individual awards. With rain preventing a senior night, he used the opportunity to recognize his senior players, Spencer Rogers and Kaiden Wantland.

Coach Christina Medlock’s girls’ softball team won the most games yet for a Licking girls’ softball team, with five wins in a season shortened by rain. The team was composed of freshmen and sophomores. The Offensive Award went to Halee Clayton. The Defensive Award was earned by Kadyn Hall. Most Improved was Aubrey Gorman. December Maxey was awarded the Wildcat Award. Zoey Dawson earned the MVP Award.

Coach Steve Rissler wrapped up the evening with the track awards. He awarded five of the track members with Excellence in Track Awards – Kasey Richards, Oscar Phillips, Kaida Cook, JB Huff and Finley Sullins.