LHS Track & Field District meet

By Coach Steve Rissler

On Saturday May 7th the track team traveled to Hollister to compete in the Class 2 district 5 meet.

The girls’ team finished fourth overall with a score of 77.

Finley Sullins advanced to sectionals in all four of her events. She placed third in the 100m and 200m, fourth in the 4x100m relay and she won Gold in the Long Jump.

Kaida Cook won Gold in the Discus, fifth in Shot Put and eighth in Javelin.

Allie Hock placed second in the Triple Jump, second in the High Jump and fourth in the 4x100m.

Kasey Richards placed fourth in the 800m, fourth in the 4x100m, fifth in the High Jump and sixth in the 1600m.

Winter Murray placed fourth in the Long Jump and fourth in the 4x100m.

Zoey Dawson finished ninth in the discus and tenth in the Shot Put.

The girls 4x200m relay of Linzie Wallace, Zoey Dawson, Halee Clayton and Aubrey Gorman finished seventh.

Individual accomplishments for the boys’ team were as follows.

Levi Venker finished fourth in Shot Put and fourth in the Discus.

Oscar Phillips won second in the Pole Vault and sixth in the 110mH.

JB Huff finished fifth in the 800m and 1600m.

Levi Stout finished sixth in the 3200m with a new PR.

Cade Richards finished sixth in the 200m and fifth in the High Jump.

Titus Scavone finished twelfth in the Shot put.

Gio Chalmers finished eleventh in the Discus.

Dominick Donley finished eighth in the Long Jump and thirteenth in the Triple Jump.