By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held early Thursday morning on the National Day of Prayer, May 5, 2022, at Fox Fire Station Community Room.

“This annual event is an opportunity for everyone to get together and pray for the community, eat a hearty breakfast and visit. Everyone is always welcome,” said Mayor Cantrell.

Mayor Keith Cantrell began the breakfast with prayer.

City of Licking employees served a breakfast of biscuits and gravy, made by Mayor Cantrell’s wife, Marilyn, and Licking Senior Center Director Cindy Wampner. City employees Donnie Trout, Barbara Rodgers, Gary Hassell, Rhonda Kirkwood, Larry Ogden, Bobby Diedrich, David Hatch and Antonio Turrubiates were all on hand to assist and ensure all went smoothly.

Tami Itnyre sang “He is Worthy” at the opening of the service and closed the service in song with a Rusty Goodman song, “Leavin’ on My Mind.”

Mayor Cantrell recognized aldermen Danny Wade, Erin McConnell and Mike Aiken, and the Licking Ministerial Alliance.

Individuals, families, communities, government, law enforcement, school entities, faith groups and community help organizations were covered in prayer at the gathering. Scripture was shared and a petition for help and guidance was given, along with a prayer of thanks and praise.

Participating pastors were: Rick Mosher, Licking Christian Church; Robert Lilly, First Baptist Church; Wayne Carrigan, Boone Creek Baptist Church; John Jordan, Rock Springs Baptist Church; Erin McConnell, Pentecostal Holiness Church; and Paul Richardson, Assembly of God Church.

Mayor Cantrell extended his thanks to all and offered a final prayer to conclude the breakfast.

Photos by Christy Porter