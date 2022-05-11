 Skip to content

Special Election results

Photo by Christy Porter
At the voting booth for the special election was, seated, from left, Deputy County Clerk Linda Roberts and Election Judge Berna Dean Schultz. Present to address questions or concerns regarding the special election were, standing, from left, County Clerk Peggy Seyler and Chief Deputy Clerk over Elections Marjorie Stroup.

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Texas County Clerk Peggy Seyler certified the City of Licking Special Election results on Friday, May 6.

Linda Breedlove with 53 votes will be sworn in as Alderman Ward II at the next Licking City Council meeting.

It was a close contest, with incumbent Mike Aiken receiving 50 votes. His years of service as an alderman are appreciated.

The special election on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, was held to decide the tie for Alderman Ward II between incumbent Mike Aiken and challenger Linda Breedlove from the General Municipal Election held on April 5.

