By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Texas County Clerk Peggy Seyler certified the City of Licking Special Election results on Friday, May 6.

Linda Breedlove with 53 votes will be sworn in as Alderman Ward II at the next Licking City Council meeting.

It was a close contest, with incumbent Mike Aiken receiving 50 votes. His years of service as an alderman are appreciated.

The special election on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, was held to decide the tie for Alderman Ward II between incumbent Mike Aiken and challenger Linda Breedlove from the General Municipal Election held on April 5.