Obituary – Joan A. Wells

Joan Arlene (Beasley) Wells, 81, daughter of Roscoe and Edith (Johnson) Beasley, was born on September 23, 1940, at Oscar, Mo., and departed this life on May 15, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Wells (2014); son, Michael (2002); brother, Gern (Phyllis) Beasley; sister, Katherine (Dave) Bennett; father and mother-in-law, Zeno and Alberta Wells; brothers-in-law, Leon Bailey, Carol Wells, and Donald Wells; and nephew, Jeff Booker.

She is survived by her sisters, Carole Bailey and Wanda Booker of Licking, Mo.; special friend, Eddie Elledge and family; sisters-in-law, Margaret Wells and Connie Wells, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Joan was saved at a very young age and attended Boone Creek Baptist Church faithfully until the pandemic and her health prevented her from attending.

Joan and Raymond were married in November of 1959 and to this union their son, Michael Ray, was born on June 17, 1961. They lived in Licking all those years.

She worked at Rawlings Sporting Goods for several years early on and quit. She went back to Rawlings in July 1982, and worked there until they closed, at which time she retired.

Joan enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking for her family. She enjoyed being outdoors, flowers and going in the truck with Raymond. She loved her family and being with all of them.

She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Graveside services were held at Boone Creek Cemetery on May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Robert Gifford officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for Boone Creek Cemetery, c/o Fox Funeral Home, P.O. Box 185, Licking, MO 65542; envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.