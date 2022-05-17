Obituary – Carolyn A. Paxston

Carolyn Almira (Walls) Paxston, 80, of Rolla, Mo., passed away on May 16, 2022 in Rolla.

Carolyn was born on July 30, 1941, in Rolla, the daughter of Christopher and Nellie (Dablemont) Walls.

She was united in marriage to Larry K. Paxston and to this union three children were born, Sonia, Crystal and Christy. She was then united in marriage to John C. Umlauf and to this union two children were born, John, Jr. and Carol.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Carol Foster; her brother, Wade Walls; and her husband, Larry Paxston.

Carolyn was a talented seamstress and prolific expert quilter. Many sleep under her hand-quilted treasures. She retired from Phelps County Hospital (Phelps Health) after many years of service.

She is survived by her children, Sonia (Keith) Schescke, Crystal Smith, Christy (Mel) Porter and John, Jr. (Linda) Umlauf; son-in-law, Keith Foster; sister-in-law, Becky (Delmar) Drew; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and numerous cousins and friends.

A funeral service for Carolyn A. Paxston will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla with Pastor Larry Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery in Doolittle. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor’s choice in Carolyn’s name.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.