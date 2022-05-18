Classifieds: May 19 – May 25, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Yard Sale: Friday, May 20, 8 – 4. Saturday, May 21, 8 – noon. Boone Creek Baptist Church parsonage. L/20/1tp

Carport Yard Sale: Thursday – Friday, May 19 – 20, 318 W. Chestnut, Houston. Tools, furniture, books, clothes and more. Rain or shine. H/4/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Pull behind 9 ft. John Deere 450 sickle bar mower, $475. Two Western saddles, $125 each. 417-457-1015. L/20/1tc

For Sale: Used 32” mobile home doors and storm doors, $50 all. Approximately 20 cinder blocks, $1 each. 417-457-1015. L/20/1tc

For Sale: All sizes of passenger and light truck tires and lawn mower tires and tubes. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/3/2tc

For Sale: Horned Hereford bulls, thick, deep-sided, gentle, ideal cross for Angus cows, 417-268-7687. H/51/7tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking.

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Cabool Schools has an opening for a bookkeeper/payroll clerk. Experience a must. Please contact Dr. Karl Janson for more information. Kjanson@cabool.k12.mo.us H/4/2tc

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals. Needs general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/4/4tp

Help Wanted: Houston United Methodist Church needs a person to attend to our nursery during the church hours of 9 to 11 a.m. each Sunday. Pay is $30. Call 417-967-2372 for an interview. Background check is required. H/3/2tc

Wanted:

Wanted: Looking for family heirloom quilts left in storage shed in Edgar Springs. Call 573-674-2412. L/20/1tp

Wanted: Need help with housecleaning, must have references, 417-260-4668. H/4/1tp

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Paying cash for junked vehicles, $200 to $600 for most cars, trucks and SUVs. I will pick up, 417-259-9015. H/3/3tp

Pam the Painter: Interior and exterior painting. Licensed and insured, 417-217-1251. H/3/4tp

Smith’s Tree Care: Trimming, pruning, removal. Insured. Call 417-962-5461, 417-554-2507. H/51/7tp

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

Real Estate:

House For Sale: Three bedrooms, two baths, large garage, 1283 John St., Houston, Mo., 417-260-5070. H/3/5tp