Coming Events May 19, 2022

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.

TEXAS CO. DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE MTG

The Texas County Democratic Central Committee meeting will be held Thursday, May 19, in the meeting room on the lower level of the County Administrative Center (across from the Collector’s Office) starting at 5:30 p.m.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICANS MTG

The Texas County Republicans meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Houston Lions Club, north of Houston off of Hwy. 63, on Thursday, May 19. Potluck is at 6 p.m., everyone welcome.

TROUT CEMETERY WORK DAY/ BUSINESS MEETING

Trout Cemetery will have a workday and business meeting on Saturday, May 21. Mowing/ weedeating will begin at 8 a.m. and the meeting is at 9 a.m. Help is appreciated.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter NSDAR will meet at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James at 11:30 a.m. for a lunch meeting on Saturday, May 21. Visitors are always welcome.

LHS CLASS OF 1967 REUNION DINNER

The Licking High School Class of 1967 will have a reunion dinner on Saturday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at Miller’s Grill in Houston. Please limit to ‘67 graduates and guest only. Questions? Call Rich Hassell at 314-482-1892.

PHELPS CO. DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING

The Democratic Club of Phelps County will meet at the Phelps County Courthouse from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Potluck dinner at 6, meeting at 7. All are invited and welcome to attend.

VBS-DESTINATION DIG

Boone Creek Baptist will hold Vacation Bible School – Destination Dig for youth, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and for children and adults, 6 – 8:30 p.m. at 10864 Hwy. 137, from Sunday, June 5 through Friday, June 10. Pre-registration is on June 1, and begins at 5 p.m. with hotdogs and Kool-Aid at the park pavilion, followed by a pool party 6-8 p.m. For more information call 573-674-3171.

LICKING RODEO PARADE

Lineup for the 2022 Licking Rodeo Parade will be at 1 p.m. at the high school parking lot on Saturday, June 4. The parade is at 2 p.m.

RODEO SATURDAY VENDORS

Vendors interested in participating in Rodeo Saturday events on June 4 need to contact Joan Brannam at 573-674-2547.

NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVORS DAY

Phelps Health-Rolla will celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day with a breakfast celebration for area cancer survivors from 8 – 10 a.m. at Greentree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Road, Rolla, on Saturday, June 4. Each cancer survivor plus one guest can receive a free breakfast. For more information or to RSVP, call 573-458-8684 or email survivorsday@phelpshealth. org.

SAFE SITTER CLASS

Phelps Health is offering a Safe Sitter class for students grade six through eight, Thursday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Human Resources classrooms located at the North Entrance of the hospital. Preregistration is required. Call 573-458-7691 for more information.

HILLBILLY BLUES JAM

The Hector Anchondo Band’s Hillbilly Blues Jam will be June 10-12 at Big Rock Candy Mountain. Go to www.bigrockcandymt.com for times, details and directions.

“THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY”

The historic STAR Theater in Willow Springs will present the comedy, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” June 17, 18, 24, 25 and 26. For more information contact stardramaticco@gmail.com

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St., Licking.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club at First Baptist Church will be on hiatus until August.

CRAFT FAIR

There will be a craft fair at the corner of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs, 8 a.m. to close, the second Saturday of each month. If interested in participating, call 573-308-2103.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues in its 13th year, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month, now through September. In the event of rain, the cruise-in will be held one week later on the following Thursday. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is May 19.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., both addiction and alcohol use are on the rise. Alcohol sales showed a tremendous increase as online alcohol sales skyrocketed. While short-term alcohol abuse can have its own serious consequences, regular, heavy use of alcohol can result in long-term damage to the body. Learn more about alcohol addiction and what can be done by visiting: https://www.narcon onnewliferetreat.org/blog/signs-that-alcohol-use-is-getting-dangerous.html.

Narconon can help you take steps to help those suffering from alcoholism. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.