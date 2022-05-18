FFA Awards Banquet

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The 90th Annual Licking FFA Banquet was held on Friday, May 6, at the Sherman Hill Field House. FFA members, advisors and their loved ones gathered to enjoy a delicious meal prepared by the FFA and to celebrate the honors earned by the FFA members throughout the year.

Kindal Sevedge demonstrated his Creed Speaking skills to begin the award ceremony.

Greenhand FFA degrees were bestowed by the officers on 38 members who earned the first year degree. This year’s Star Greenhand was JD Fox.

Eleven FFA Chapter Degrees were earned this year, with Casey Huff, Jordan Kinder, Tessa Lucas, Amber McDaniel, Akaya Rennert and Garrett Taylor on hand to receive their degrees.

Levi Garrett earned the award for Star Chapter Placement and Akaya Rennert was named Star Chapter Farmer.

This year’s Outstanding Freshman was Logan Stines; Outstanding Sophomore was Tessa Lucas; Madison Lane was the Outstanding Junior; and the Outstanding Senior was Clifford Hawn.

FFA Advisor Mr. Van Kirkwood presented this year’s Dekalb Award to senior Megan Rodgers.

Clifford Hawn earned his State Degree this year.

Leadership awards were presented to Clifford Hawn, JD Fox, Madison Lane, Evan Gifford, John Tyree, Robert McGuire, Tessa Lucas, Megan Rodgers, Amber McDaniel, Ryan Bever, Kindal Sevedge and Ashlee Umfleet.

Scholarship awards were earned by Clifford Hawn, Kasey Richards, Natalie McGaughey, Brayden Smith, Zachary Burch, Megan Rodgers, Cole McCloy, Paige Hart, Cameron Teems, Dalton Atkisson, John Tyree, Ashlee Umfleet, Brent Shepherd and Titus Scavone.

The following members received service awards: Ryan Bever, Clifford Hawn, Madison Lane, Tessa Lucas, Amber McDaniel, Robert McGuire, Megan Rodgers and Akaya Rennert.

Members earned proficiency awards in multiple categories: Agricultural Mechanics Repair/Maintenance – Entrepreneurship, Agricultural Mechanics Repair/Maintenance – Placement, and Beef Production Entrepreneurship – Jonathan Hagler; Agricultural Sales-Placement – Garrett Taylor; Agricultural Services – Placement – Robert McGuire; Beef Production Placement, Forage Production, and Small Engine – Evan Gifford; Food Science & Technology – Clifford Hawn; Food Service – Madison Lane; Forage Production and Goat Production – Megan Rodgers; Forest Management – Hunter Brazier; Outdoor Recreation – Jordan Kinder; and Small Animal Production & Care – Destiny Hall.

Results of the recent State competition were reported, with the 4-H Grassland Management team of Logan Storm, JD Fox, Logan Stines and Riley Edgar placing 7th and the FFA Grassland Management Team composed of Clifford Hawn, Evan Gifford, James Schmitt and Madison Lane finishing 10th.

Honorary membership was bestowed upon Dr. Jarad Rinne, Licking High School Principal, and Mrs. Cristina Wright, Licking R-VIII School District Superintendent. Numerous businesses and individuals in the community were recognized with certificates of appreciation.

Reporter Madison Lane presented a retirement speech highlighting Mr. Kirkwood, who is in his last year as FFA Advisor. President Clifford Hawn presented Mr. Kirkwood with a plaque in recognition of his years of service to the Licking FFA.

Installation of new officers also included the installation of next year’s FFA Advisor, Miss Rae Kirkwood, who is also the daughter of Mr. Van Kirkwood. Outgoing senior President Clifford Hawn turned over the ceremony to incoming President Madison Lane.

The seniors and Mr. Kirkwood all chose to retire their jackets, and each presented them to a loved one in the audience.

Photos by Shari Harris