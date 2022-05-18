LHS Class of 2022 graduates 54

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking High School Class of 2022 held their graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon at the Sherman Hill Field House. Fifty-four seniors composed the Class of 2022, and the Field House was packed with families and friends helping to celebrate their successes.

The LHS band presented special music to start the ceremony, performing “Imperium” arranged by Michael Sweeney and directed by Mrs. Briana Link. The familiar sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” heralded the processional as the seniors entered the gymnasium.

“In My Life” was performed by the LHS Concert Choir, followed by “You Cannot Lose My Love” by the LHS Select Girls Group. Then LHS Principal Dr. Jarad Rinne introduced the keynote speaker, Mr. Jerrod Spencer.

Spencer is a 13-year resident of Licking and owns a construction company. He challenged graduates to find their own identities. With the end of high school, many of the groups or activities that defined students will no longer pertain. High school will no longer define you, so what is your real identity, he asked. He encouraged his audience to find what gives them joy, peace and contentment.

“You get to define who you are. My identity is in Jesus Christ,” Spencer shared.

“Life comes fast. Life comes hard,” he warned. “Hardships try to define you.”

“What will define you, Class of 2022?” asked Spencer.

Mr. Randall Hock provided the Salutatory address after requesting that Casey Huff provide an invocation. During his address he recalled Eden Bisker, who lost her battle with cancer but left a lasting impression on her classmates. Flowers were left by graduates on a chair draped with a graduation robe in honor of Bisker.

Miss Autumn Grover gave the Valedictory address and encouraged her fellow graduates to not stop trying. “You can’t let bad days stop you,” she said.

High School Counselor Mrs. Joann Cooper announced awards and scholarships as follows:

Ryan Bever – A+ Scholarship Award

Nissa Buchanan – George Washington Carver Award, Helping Hands Crisis Center Scholarship, $1000, Mizzou Black and Gold Scholarship, $500

Adriana Counts – A+ Scholarship Award

Monica Dailey – A+ Scholarship Award

Kaleigh Fox – A+ Scholarship Award, Alumni Scholarship, $500, FCCLA Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Scholarship, $250

Breanna Garrett – George Washington Carver Award, A+ Scholarship Award, Colton Ogden Memorial Scholarship, $1000, FCCLA Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Scholarship, $250, Science Club Scholarship, $250, Steve Denbow Memorial Scholarship, $200

Autumn Grover – George Washington Carver Award, A+ Scholarship Award, College of the Ozarks Scholarship, $13,080/annually, College of the Ozarks Work Program, $6,720/annually, MFA Foundation Scholarship, $2,000

Clifford Hawn – A+ Scholarship Award, Coy L. Rodgers Scholarship, Mizzou Curators Scholar Award, $4,500, Future Doctor’s Scholarship, $2200, Gina McKinney Scholarship, $2000, Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1500, Mizzou Agriculture & Natural Resources Scholarship, $1,000, Eden May Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300

Landen Hock – A+ Scholarship Award, Missouri S & T Groundbreaker Scholarship, $5000, Gina McKinney Scholarship, $2000, Missouri S & T Kummer Vanguard Scholarship, $1000, Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000, Steve Denbow Memorial Scholarship, $600, Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500, Jimmy Gobble Scholarship, $300

Randall Hock – George Washington Carver Award, A+ Scholarship Award, Alumni Scholarship, $500

Casey Huff – Missouri State University-West Plains Welding Contest Scholarship, $750, Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250

Cadrian Hutsell – A+ Scholarship Award, Southeast Missouri State University’s Copper Dome Scholarship, 4-year value $13,200, Southeast Missouri State University’s Residence Life Leadership Award, 4-year value $6,000, Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1500, Southeast Missouri State University’s Vocal Scholarship, $1,500, Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Scholarship, $1000, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Scholarship, $1000, Town & Country Bank Scholarship, $1000, Earl Haggard Scholarship, $500, Licking Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $500, Licking Community Teachers Association Scholarship, $500, Intercounty Electric Youth Tour Scholarship, $500, Eden May Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300, Paul Morrison Music Scholarship, $250

Kiley Ingram – Gina McKinney School at Large Scholarship, Westminster College Trustee’s Scholarship, $19,000, Eden May Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300

Megan Jones – A+ Scholarship Award, Career and Technical Education Certificate

Krysta Joyner – A+ Scholarship Award, Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000, Intercounty Electric Youth Tour Scholarship, $500, FBLA Scholarship, $500, Eden May Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300

Taylor Lucas – Central Methodist University’s Thogmorton Scholarship, $13,180, Steve Denbow Memorial Scholarship, $200

Robert McGuire – A+ Scholarship Award, Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250

Connor McLeod – ARMY Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve and Initiatives, $84,652

Ryan Melton – A+ Scholarship Award

Regan Miller – A+ Scholarship Award, Dale Stanley Memorial Scholarship, $1000, Steve Denbow Memorial Scholarship, $600, Eden May Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300

Winter Murray – A+ Scholarship Award, Lisa Henry Scholarship, Intercounty Electric Youth Tour Scholarship, $2,000, Eden May Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300, Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250, Progressive Ozark Bank Scholarship, $250

Torrence Porter – A+ Scholarship Award, Phelps County Bank Scholarship, $1,000, Eden May Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300, Steve Denbow Memorial Scholarship, $200

Kasey Richards – A+ Scholarship Award, George Washington Carver Award, Gina McKinney Scholarship, $2000, Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $2000, Licking United Community Help Center Scholarship, $1,000, Bonnie Carter Memorial Scholarship, $500, Eden Bisker Memorial Scholarship, $300

Robert Richards – A+ Scholarship Award, College of the Ozarks Scholarship, $13,080/annually, College of the Ozarks Work Program, $6,720/annually, Licking Memorial VFW Post 6337 Scholarship, $1500, Justin Dixon Memorial Scholarship, $250, Texas County Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship, $250, Steve Denbow Memorial Scholarship, $200

Grace Roberts – Gale M. Wright Scholarship, $1,000

Megan Rodgers – A+ Scholarship Award

Spencer Rogers – A+ Scholarship Award, Career and Technical Education Certificate, D. Wyatt Scholarship, Luke Holland Scholarship, $1000, Collision Repair Tools Scholarship, $500.00

Kylie Taylor – A+ Scholarship Award, Murphy Scholar-Athlete Scholarship, $1,000

Jennsen Vestal – A+ Scholarship Award

Kaiden Wantland – A+ Scholarship Award

Superintendent Mrs. Cristina Wright presented the valedictorian and salutatorian awards to Miss Autumn Grover and Mr. Randall Hock, respectively. She presented Citizenship Awards to Cadrian Hutsell and Clifford Hawn.

Seniors crossed the stage gladly for the presentation of diplomas by School Board President Mr. Rawly Gorman.

Mortar boards were tossed into the air as Dr. Rinne announced the Class of 2022, bringing a conclusion to the high school careers of the happy graduates.

Photos by Shari Harris